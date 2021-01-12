Today we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures running about 5 degrees warmer. Highs will be in the low 40s.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and cold again. Temps in the city will dip into the 30s with 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures similar to today’s. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.
Thursday’s looking like a partly sunny day with just a slight chance of a rain/snow shower, especially north. Temperatures will be running even milder with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 S&W.
Our next round of any organized precipitation will likely be Friday night into Saturday AM and mainly in the form of rain.