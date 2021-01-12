CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

Today we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures running about 5 degrees warmer. Highs will be in the low 40s.

)Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and cold again. Temps in the city will dip into the 30s with 20s across our suburbs.

)Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures similar to today’s. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

)Credit: CBS2)

Thursday’s looking like a partly sunny day with just a slight chance of a rain/snow shower, especially north. Temperatures will be running even milder with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 S&W.

Our next round of any organized precipitation will likely be Friday night into Saturday AM and mainly in the form of rain.

CBSNewYork Team