NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A high-ranking NYPD official retired after being accused of posting hateful messages online.
Deputy Inspector James Kobel, the former head of the department’s workplace discrimination office, submitted retirement papers days after the department suspended him without pay.
The NYPD opened an internal affairs investigation into Kobel in November after he was accused of writing dozens of racist posts on an online message board.
The head of Kobel’s union said the 29-year NYPD employee retired to avoid a departmental disciplinary hearing.
