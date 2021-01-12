CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx city council member is reaching out to constituents struggling to keep food on the table during the pandemic.

Council member Rafael Salamanca Jr. hosted a food distribution event at his district office Tuesday.

With the help of New York Common Pantry and Bronx Community Board 2, thousands of pounds of bagged produce and non-perishable food items were given out.

Salamanca has worked with New York Common Pantry on several similar efforts.

