NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx city council member is reaching out to constituents struggling to keep food on the table during the pandemic.
Council member Rafael Salamanca Jr. hosted a food distribution event at his district office Tuesday.
With the help of New York Common Pantry and Bronx Community Board 2, thousands of pounds of bagged produce and non-perishable food items were given out.
Happy to partner with @NYCommonPantry to distribute bags of food filled all the essentials for 300 local residents. pic.twitter.com/O8vzyiFJpG
— Rafael Salamanca, Jr (@Salamancajr80) January 12, 2021
Salamanca has worked with New York Common Pantry on several similar efforts.
