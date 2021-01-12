MASTIC, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County police are looking for two men caught on camera attacking a woman and stealing her car right outside her home.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, that woman had just exited her car when two men rushed toward her, attacked her and stole it.

It happened at a home on Burney Boulevard in Mastic.

A surveillance camera on her home captured the frightening ordeal. It shows the 66-year-old woman struggling with the two men on her front lawn before she’s thrown to the ground.

Suffolk County police say one man struck her in the head with a metal object before they took her keys and drove off in her car.

It happed Saturday around 5:40 p.m.

Police are looking for two men believed to be in their 20s or 30s. There’s also a third suspect involved, who police say was driving a red Infiniti sedan with a yellow license plate.

The stolen car is a rental – a gray 2021 Nissan Sentra, New Jersey license plate B38 NCZ.

The woman was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment.

DeAngelis spoke to her off camera, and as you can imagine, she’s shaken by the whole experience, hoping police catch the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County police at (631) 852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Calls can be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers and will be kept confidential.

