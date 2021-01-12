NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Weis Markets is recalling thousands of containers of ice cream because they may have metal equipment parts in them.
This involves nearly 11,000 48 ounce containers of Weis Quality Cookies and Cream and 502 three gallon bulk containers of Klein’s Vanilla Dairy Ice Cream.
There was a report of a customer finding a metal part in a container of cookies and cream.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- High COVID-19 Positivity Rates In Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park And Corona Queens Have Officials Searching For Answers
- Police Searching For Missing Teacher, Mother Kara McTigue On Staten Island
- Archeological Dig On Long Island An Effort To Preserve History Of Freed Slave Peter Crippen, Huntington’s First Black Land Owner