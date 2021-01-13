NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 84-year-old man is dead following an early-morning fire at an apartment in the Bronx.

Firefighters responded just after 2 a.m. to the six-story building on Arlington Avenue in the Riverdale section.

Juan Melendez was found unresponsive in the bedroom of his second floor apartment.

Investigators believe the fire started in that unit.

“Somebody’s yelling. I went upstairs, I opened the apartment. When I opened the apartment, I see a lot of smoke, and I called right away the fire department,” said building superintendent Rafael Melendez. “I go every floor to tell the people to get out.”

“We could smell the smoke, there was smoke in the hallways,” resident Roberta Cymbol said. “No alarms went off at all. But there was a lot of smoke. You could see it and you could smell it.”

Two other people were hurt but are expected to be OK.

There was no word on a cause.