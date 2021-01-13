NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling for an immediate ban on flights from the United Kingdom after two cases of the U.K. COVID strain were reported in New York City.

According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, one case was found in Manhattan and the other case was in Queens.

The mayor says the test and trace corps is in contact with both people who tested positive.

One of them recently traveled to the U.K.

The Queens case is connected to a cluster of cases of the U.K. strain on Long Island. Two cases were identified in Suffolk County and two other cases were identified in Nassau County.

Four cases in Saratoga County and two cases in Warren County have been linked to a second cluster of the variant. Three additional cases in Warren County are under investigation and could possibly be linked to the cluster.

The Manhattan case is not linked to either cluster.

Health officials say the U.K. mutation is more contagious.

