NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn Nets made a big change to the roster Wednesday, reportedly acquiring guard James Harden in a three-team trade involving the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to reports, the Nets are moving four first-round picks and four draft swaps for the All-Star guard, in addition several players.

Breaking: The Houston Rockets are trading James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

The Nets are trading for All-NBA star James Harden and sending four first-round picks and four draft swaps to the Rockets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen are being moved — could be another team or two involved. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, guards Caris LeVert and Dante Exum, along with forward Rodions Kurucs, are headed to the Rockets. The Cavaliers will receive center Jarrett Allen and forward Taurean Prince.

Reporting w/ @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn’s acquiring James Harden in a three-way deal with Cleveland. Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks — and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets. Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince to Cavs. https://t.co/qM0ZDH4dH3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

According to Wojnarowski, the draft picks involved are unprotected first-round picks in 2022, 2024, and 2026, along with picks swaps in 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027 which means that in those years, the Rockets will have the right to swap first round picks with the Nets if they so choose.

Sources with @ramonashelburne: Brooklyn sends three unprotected first-round picks — 2022, 2024 and 2026 in deal — plus pick swaps in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027. The Rockets get Cleveland 2022 first-round pick via the Bucks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

The Rockets then reportedly flipped LeVert to the Indiana Pacers for Victor Oladipo.

The Rockets are expanding the deal to send Caris LeVert to the Pacers for Victor Oladipo, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 13, 2021

The trade of Harden is the culmination of months of speculation surrounding his tenure with the Rockets after the former MVP reportedly told the organization in the offseason that he wanted out of Houston. After a recent loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Harden said that the Rockets were “just not good enough” and that he didn’t believe the team could improve to the point of being a championship contender. He now joins a Nets team that features Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and hopes to contend for a championship.

The 31-year-old Harden started eight games for the Rockets this season, averaging 24.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. He has led the league each of the last three seasons in scoring and collected the MVP award in the 2017-18 season.

An eight-time All-Star selection with the Rockets, Harden has three years remaining on his four-year, $171 million contract, though the third season in 2022-23 is a player option.

