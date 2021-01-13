NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is terminating its contracts with the Trump Organization.

The contracts are for two ice skating rinks at Central Park, the Central Park carousel and the Trump golf links at Ferry Point, a city-owned golf course in the Bronx.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was ending the relationship because President Donald Trump had incited violence.

“Inciting an insurrection against the United States government and clearly constitutes criminal activity. So the city of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization. They have profited from these contracts, they will profit no longer,” de Blasio said.

“Mr. Trump’s incitement of violence at our Capitol was an abomination,” said Corporation Counsel James E. Johnson. “In light of last week’s attack on our Capitol and our democracy, we have concluded that it is in the best interests of New Yorkers for the City to commence the process of cancelling these contracts and terminating its business ties with the Trump Organization.”

“Yet another example of Mayor de Blasio’s blatant disregard for the facts,” said a spokesperson for the Trump Organization. “The City of New York has no legal right to end our contracts and if they elect to proceed, they will owe The Trump Organization over $30 million dollars. This is nothing more than political discrimination, an attempt to infringe on the First Amendment and we plan to fight vigorously.”

The move comes after the PGA announced it has canceled the 2022 PGA championship at a Trump golf course. The city says its contract with the Trump Organization calls for a championship level golf course that would attract major championship events.

The concessions have brought the Trump Organization about $17 million in revenue.

The city says it has the right to terminate the contract “at will” as long as the decision is not arbitrary or capricious.

