We’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures pretty similar to yesterday. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s.
Tonight we’ll see increasing clouds. Temps will fall into the mid 30s with some 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow we’ll see some morning snow/rain showers well N&W with just some added cloud cover for the remainder of the area. It will be slightly milder with highs in the upper 40s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and milder (near 50°) with showers/rain holding off until the evening and overnight hours. Rain/drizzle will linger through at least Saturday AM with perhaps a little snow inland/N&W as the system wraps up.