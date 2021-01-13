By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRR! It’s a frozen but bright start to the day with temps in the 20s to low 30s.
Expect a blend of sunshine and clouds through the day with high temps in the low and mid 40s once again.
Tomorrow will be even warmer with temps in the upper 40s for NYC… but with a few more clouds north… there could even be a few flurries or snow showers, but not expecting anything more than a dusting.
Friday will close out the work week with the mildest temps yet right around 50… but with more clouds and a chance for rain late at night. Stay tuned!
