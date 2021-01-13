NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are now new mass COVID vaccination sites you can go to in New York.
The City’s Health + Hospitals Corporation opened Staten Island’s first site. It’s in the Clifton section, on Vanderbilt Avenue, and it’s open 24 hours a day.
New York state opened up the Javits Center to administer vaccinations on Manhattan’s West Side.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here
- Connecticut book online here
And there’s another site at Westchester County Center in White Plains.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Queens Man Eduard Florea Arrested After Allegedly Plotting Another U.S. Capitol Attack
- Richard Barnett, Man Photographed In Nancy Pelosi’s Office During U.S. Capitol Siege, Faces 11 Years In Prison
- COVID Vaccine: Eligible Long Island Residents Running Into All Kinds Of Problems Registering For Shots