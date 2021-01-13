BREAKING:House Votes To Impeach President Trump A Second Time
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There are now new mass COVID vaccination sites you can go to in New York.

The City’s Health + Hospitals Corporation opened Staten Island’s first site. It’s in the Clifton section, on Vanderbilt Avenue, and it’s open 24 hours a day.

New York state opened up the Javits Center to administer vaccinations on Manhattan’s West Side.

And there’s another site at Westchester County Center in White Plains.

