NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person has died and four others are in critical condition after a possible chemical spill in an apartment in Queens.
The call came in at around 6:30 a.m. from 221-15 Hempstead Avenue, an apartment building.
FDNY Hazmat teams responded to the scene and have rendered it safe. There’s no danger to other residents, officials say.
It’s not yet clear what the toxic substance involved is.
Police are investigating the scene as either an accident or possible murder-suicide.
There’s no nexus to terror or political affiliations as yet.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.
