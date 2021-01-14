NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat announced Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19.
The Democrat, who represents parts of Manhattan and the Bronx, said in a tweet he is now in quarantine at home.
I am following guidance from my physician and quarantining at home after having tested positive for COVID-19.
— Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) January 14, 2021
Espaillat received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine last week.
On Wednesday, he spoke on the House floor when he voted to impeach President Donald Trump.
Espaillat is the fourth Democrat to test positive in the last week after being locked down during an attack at the Capitol.
