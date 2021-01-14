NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was confusion over getting the COVID vaccine in Brooklyn on Thursday.
New Yorkers hoping to get the vaccine stood in a line that stretched for blocks outside the Brooklyn Army Terminal.
There are reports a text message went out saying hundreds of doses needed to be given out before they expired.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here
- Connecticut book online here
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office says that is a miscommunication; they didn’t send the text and there are not enough vaccines available for people without appointments.
The city asked everyone in line to go home if they didn’t have an appointment.
