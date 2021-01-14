CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was confusion over getting the COVID vaccine in Brooklyn on Thursday.

New Yorkers hoping to get the vaccine stood in a line that stretched for blocks outside the Brooklyn Army Terminal.

There are reports a text message went out saying hundreds of doses needed to be given out before they expired.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office says that is a miscommunication; they didn’t send the text and there are not enough vaccines available for people without appointments.

The city asked everyone in line to go home if they didn’t have an appointment.

