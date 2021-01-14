NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FBI is warning police across the country about possible attacks on state capitols ahead of Inauguration Day.

New York City is sending 200 officers to Washington to assist with the inauguration. This comes as more arrests are made for last week’s breach of the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI says cell phone video allegedly shows retired Pennsylvania firefighter Robert Sanford throwing a fire extinguisher that hit three officers in their heads at the Capitol.

Pictures show him wearing a hat with the Chester department’s logo that day.

The 55-year-old is facing several charges, including assaulting the officers.

CRISIS IN THE CAPITOL

The FBI is investigating coordination among attackers. Videos from last week show people acting together to breach the Capitol and attack police, including a line of men seen moving up the steps wearing military-style vests and helmets.

“When I began to hear the reports that there were military people involved, veterans involved in the group that attacked the Capitol, that there were police involved in the group that attacked and how organized it was,” New Jersey Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill said. “It seemed as if they were gathering intelligence then.”

Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot, first sounded the alarm about tours being given at the Capitol the day before the riot. Her chief of staff called the Sergeant at Arms on Jan. 5.

“A group of 10 to 15 people inside the Capitol complex,” Sherill said. “Just looked like they supported the president, MAGA hats and Trump things.”

Wednesday, more than 30 members of Congress signed a letter demanding an investigation into these tours.

“Since March, because of COVID-19, the building has been closed to the public, so it is easy to note when there’s a real departure from that,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger, of Virginia, said.

“Are you able to identify those members of congress who you saw giving tours on January 5th?” CBS2’s Alice Gainer asked Sherill.

“You know, I spoke to some investigators about that, but I’m not talking about that publicly because it now is under investigation,” Sherill said.

Security around government buildings all over the country is being stepped up, including New York City.

“I think you’ll see additional police resources around City Hall between the 17th and the 20th. Not because we have specific intelligence or any information that there will be activity there, but out of an abundance of caution,” said John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner for counterterrorism and intelligence.

Sherrill says she has already spoken to the FBI and would also not say how many members were giving tours.

The acting House and Senate Sergeants at Arms and the Capitol Police did not return a request for comment.

