NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New coronavirus vaccine sites opened Thursday on Long Island and in New York City.
New York’s first drive-through mass vaccination site is now in place at Jones Beach.
Hundreds of people were among the first to get shots while sitting in their cars.
MORE: Mass Vaccination Site Opens At Jones Beach, But Only 700 Doses Administered
NewYork-Presbyterian opened a new appointment-only vaccine clinic at the 168th Street Armory in Washington Heights.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says this weekend, the city will open vaccination clinics in three NYCHA developments for residents 65 and older.
Those clinics will be located at the Van Dyke I and II Houses in Brooklyn, the Cassidy-Lafayette Houses on Staten Island and the Polo Grounds Towers in Manhattan.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here
- Connecticut book online here
Earlier this week, the Javits Center opened for vaccination appointments.
To find the vaccination center closest to you, visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov.
