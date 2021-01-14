NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is allowing all restaurants in orange COVID cluster zones to operate under yellow zone rules.

That means restaurants in orange zones, including Port Chester in Westchester County, can open indoor dining at 50% capacity.

This comes after the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of restaurants in Erie County.

Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, released the following statement —

“Yesterday’s court decision and today’s announcement from the state dropping the orange zone distinction will certainly provide relief for restaurants in some parts of the state. However, New York City restaurants remain closed for indoor dining, despite numbers below many of the regions in designated micro-cluster zones. The hospitality industry has worked diligently for the last 10 months to keep all our staff and guests safe, and we urge the Governor to open all restaurants for indoor dining. We do agree with what the Governor said recently: We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open.”