Light snow showers will push through our distant northwest suburbs this morning with things wrapping up around midday. As for the city and remainder of the area, morning clouds will give way to breaks of sun this afternoon with temperatures running about 10° above normal. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog possible. Temps will fall into the upper 30s in the city with some 20s across our suburbs.
Clouds will thicken tomorrow with just a slight chance of showers during the day; the bulk of the rain/showers (which could be heavy at times) hold off until the evening and overnight hours and end Saturday morning.
As far as rainfall amounts go, they’ll range from .5-1.5+” with only minor localized flooding expected.