By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
Eleven degrees above normal today, and we should remain just as mild Friday.
However, our 10-day run of weather will change. Friday afternoon, a strong front will approach pulling in easterly winds and showers. By the later evening hours and overnight, the front expands and rips through the region bringing 1-2 inches, possibly more in spots, to the Tri-State Area.
The good news is the front is fast mover, and we’ve been so dry that a flooding threat is non-existent with this system.
Skies break Saturday from west to east, but a wraparound shower can’t be ruled out.
Sunday is decent, with temps in the lower 40s and partly sunny skies. Have a good one!
