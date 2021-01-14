DEVELOPING STORYMTA Bus Partially Hangs Off Cross Bronx Expressway Overpass After Crash, Several Injured
By CBSNewYork Team
By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Hello!

Eleven degrees above normal today, and we should remain just as mild Friday.

However, our 10-day run of weather will change. Friday afternoon, a strong front will approach pulling in easterly winds and showers. By the later evening hours and overnight, the front expands and rips through the region bringing 1-2 inches, possibly more in spots, to the Tri-State Area.

The good news is the front is fast mover, and we’ve been so dry that a flooding threat is non-existent with this system.

Skies break Saturday from west to east, but a wraparound shower can’t be ruled out.

Sunday is decent, with temps in the lower 40s and partly sunny skies. Have a good one!

