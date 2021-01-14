TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Dramatic new video from a police body camera shows rescuers pulling a woman out of the chilly Hudson River in Tarrytown.
Wednesday morning, Tarrytown Police were called about a woman who jumped into the Hudson near the RiverWalk.
Two officers and a firefighter jumped into the water and used a harness to secure the woman.
Other first responders then pulled her to safety.
The woman was taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.
