NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say newly released surveillance video shows a group of serial burglars wanted in nearly two dozen incidents.
Investigators say the suspects have struck at least 18 times since Nov. 20, 2020, stealing more than $100,000.
Most of the break-ins took place at delis and other stores after hours. The suspects allegedly removed ATMs, cash and tobacco products.
Three of the incidents targeted pharmacies, where police said the suspects took drugs and cash.
Investigators say they’re searching for a woman and two men seen on video dragging an ATM out of a deli on Jamaica Avenue in Queens.
Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.