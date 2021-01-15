NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Customs officials made a massive bust at John F. Kennedy International Airport, seizing thousands of counterfeit face masks.
Authorities say they seized more than 100,000 counterfeit masks during two busts on Dec. 2 and Dec. 8.
They say the phony N-95 masks, which arrived from Hong Kong, could have wound up at hospitals and nursing homes.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they’ve found more than 14 million faulty masks since the pandemic broke out.
