NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is commenting on Attorney General Letitia James‘ federal lawsuit against the NYPD over its response to Black Lives Matter protests last summer.
The governor calls the NYPD‘s actions “troubling.”
Cuomo says he supports the attorney general’s request that an outside monitor be appointed to oversee the NYPD.
“I think the people of the city deserve an apology. I think we have to work on now moving forward. The monitor is really the only thing the attorney general can ask for legally,” he said.
The governor says one mechanism is already in place that could speed up reform at the NYPD.
The city must submit a new public safety plan by April 1 or the police department won’t receive state funding.
