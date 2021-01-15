CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President-elect Joe Biden has selected New York City’s head of emergency management to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Deanne Criswell is the first woman nominated to lead FEMA, which is primarily responsible for responding to natural disasters.

As the head of the city’s office of emergency management, Criswell has helped direct the city’s pandemic response.

She also managed its response to tropical storms, snowstorms and power outages.

