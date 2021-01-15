NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President-elect Joe Biden has selected New York City’s head of emergency management to lead the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Deanne Criswell is the first woman nominated to lead FEMA, which is primarily responsible for responding to natural disasters.
As the head of the city’s office of emergency management, Criswell has helped direct the city’s pandemic response.
I am incredibly honored to be nominated to be the next FEMA administrator. I look forward to serving all Americans in this role. It has been an amazing experience to lead the team at @nycemergencymgt through these unprecedented times. https://t.co/Me3CwTXEsn
— Commissioner Deanne Criswell (@NYCEMCommish) January 15, 2021
She also managed its response to tropical storms, snowstorms and power outages.
