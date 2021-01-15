CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees, New York Yankees News, Ryan Mayer

(CBSNewYork)- The move that Yankees fans have been waiting on is reportedly close to being done. According to multiple reports, the team is finalizing an agreement with second baseman DJ LeMahieu that would bring him back to the Bronx for another six seasons.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported that the organization is closing in on a six-year, $90 million agreement with the free agent LeMahieu.

The 32-year-old LeMahieu finished third in the MVP voting in 2020 after hitting .364 with 10 homers and 27 RBI over 50 games. He’s been dominant in his two seasons since coming to the Bronx, hitting .336 with 36 homers and 129 RBI over 195 games.

Prior to signing with the Yankees as a free agent in 2019, LeMahieu spent seven seasons in Colorado with the Rockies being named an All-Star twice while winning three gold gloves for his work at second base.

CBSNewYork Team