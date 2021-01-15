(CBSNewYork)- Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for violating the league’s Health and Safety Protocols, the NBA announced Friday. The fine stems from an investigation into a recent video that showed Irving at his sister’s 30th birthday party maskless indoors with other people.
The league’s protocols prohibit attending indoor gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar businesses.
Byron Spruell, the NBA’s President of League Operations announced the fine Friday. In the announcement it was stated that Irving will forfeit salary for any games missed during the five-day quarantine period stemming from the video.
If Irving continues to test negative, he would be allowed to return to team activities on January 16.
Irving has been away from the team for the past five games due to personal reasons. The club has not divulged the reason for his absence but teammates and coaches have said they are aware of why Irving has not been with the team.
Assuming that he continues to test negative, Irving could return for Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic which could also conceivably feature the debut of new acquisition James Harden.