NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday marks 12 years since the so-called “Miracle on the Hudson.”
On Jan. 15, 2009, U.S. Airways Flight 1549 took off from LaGuardia Airport on its way to North Carolina.
When a flock of geese disabled the engines, Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger had to choose between trying to reach an airport or attempting a daring water landing.
PHOTOS: ‘Miracle On The Hudson:’ Then To Now
He chose the water and safely glided the plane into the river.
All 155 crew members and passengers were rescued.
