By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday marks 12 years since the so-called “Miracle on the Hudson.”

On Jan. 15, 2009, U.S. Airways Flight 1549 took off from LaGuardia Airport on its way to North Carolina.

When a flock of geese disabled the engines, Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger had to choose between trying to reach an airport or attempting a daring water landing.

He chose the water and safely glided the plane into the river.

All 155 crew members and passengers were rescued.

