NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York and Connecticut are sending additional National Guard members to Washington, D.C., to help with President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Friday that the state is deploying 250 additional members at the request of the Secretary of the Army and the National Guard General.

The state deployed 1,000 members to Washington last week after the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

“The peaceful transfer of power is central to our Democracy, and New York State will do everything in our power to help protect that basic American right. On behalf of the family of New York, I am grateful to the brave men and women in uniform who keep us safe,” Cuomo said.

Connecticut, meanwhile, is sending 200 additional National Guard members. The state had already sent more than 100 Guardsmen.

Gov. Ned Lamont says the state is also contributing equipment, supplies and ambulances.

“The peaceful transfer of power is a central tenet of American democracy, and Connecticut stands ready to aid in the protection of our country. May God bless all of our brave men and women in uniform for everything they do to uphold and defend our Constitution and keep our nation safe,” Lamont said.

New Jersey announced last week that they were sending 500 troops.

