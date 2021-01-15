CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Hempstead Lake State Park, Local TV, Long Island, New York, NYPD, Rockville Centre, Steven McDonald

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)NYPD Detective Steven McDonald is being honored on Long Island four years after his death.

McDonald’s widow, Patti-Ann, and the couple’s son, Conor, helped unveil a commemorative sign at McDonald Pond in Hempstead Lake State Park on Friday.

McDonald, who grew up in Rockville Centre, was shot and left paralyzed in 1986 when he was a department rookie. But he forgave the gunman.

Patti-Ann McDonald said her husband would often drive to the pond to pray.

Det. McDonald died in 2017 after suffering a heart attack.

