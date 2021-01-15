NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Detective Steven McDonald is being honored on Long Island four years after his death.
McDonald’s widow, Patti-Ann, and the couple’s son, Conor, helped unveil a commemorative sign at McDonald Pond in Hempstead Lake State Park on Friday.
McDonald, who grew up in Rockville Centre, was shot and left paralyzed in 1986 when he was a department rookie. But he forgave the gunman.
Patti-Ann McDonald said her husband would often drive to the pond to pray.
Det. McDonald died in 2017 after suffering a heart attack.
