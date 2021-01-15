NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week may have been looking to do more than just cause destruction.

New court documents allege they aimed to kidnap and kill elected officials.

The Arizona man seen inside the Capitol carrying a spear, shirtless with face paint and horns, allegedly wrote a threatening note to Vice President Mike Pence that read: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

Prosecutors say Jacob Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, wrote that after climbing up to the dais where the vice president had been presiding moments before he was evacuated.

In a motion filed late Thursday night, federal prosecutors urged the judge to keep the 33-year-old behind bars, saying, “Strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States Government.”

His attorney is asking President Donald Trump for a pardon.

“He was there at the invitation of our president,” attorney Albert Watkins said.

Prosecutors in the case of former Air Force officer Larry Brock say he carried plastic zip ties because he intended to take hostages.

Brock’s attorney says he’s only been charged with misdemeanors, but a federal prosecutor says the 53-year-old is likely to face additional charges.

But the acting United States Attorney for the District of Columbia says there’s no direct evidence of kill-capture teams.

When it comes to the latest on investigations in our area, the New York City department of sanitation confirms it’s assisting the FBI as they look into a worker allegedly seen on video at the riot last week.

Investigators say more than 300 criminal cases will be open by the end of the day Friday and nearly 100 people have been charged so far.

At the Capitol, newly installed razor wire sits atop seven foot tall fences ahead of the inauguration, in addition to other intense security measures.

“Here’s the problem. The security fence that’s been put in place is only temporary. The National Guard presence is only temporary,” Congressman Ritchie Torres said.

Torres believes threats after the inauguration will remain, so he’s introducing legislation.

“That would require the architect of the Capitol to install a permanent security fence,” he said.

The idea was first proposed in 2013 but didn’t happen.

He says after last week, he’s anticipating more support for it now.

