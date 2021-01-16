By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a damp start to the day things did dry out nicely, but we are stuck with the clouds. Expect a bit of clearing overnight, and breezes will pick up. Temps bottom out in the 20s and 30s so you’ll wanna bundle up if you’re heading out.
Tomorrow will be a brighter finish to the weekend overall, but just a few degrees cooler and quite gusty at times.
For Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, expect another bright but blustery day, along with a chance for a few flurries in the ‘burbs.
Have a great night!
