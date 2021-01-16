NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly incident at a Harlem subway station.
It happened around 4 p.m. at the 110th Street Central Park North subway station.
Video shows some type of dispute break out between a naked man and another person.
Police say the naked man was an emotionally disturbed person who approached a stranger and pushed him onto the 2 train line at the corner of West 110th.
CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports a Good Samaritan then got involved and went down to the tracks to help the victim.
Police say the emotionally disturbed person then jumped down to assault the Good Samaritan, but hit the third rail and got electrocuted in the process.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the other man and the Good Samaritan suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for help.
They are expected to be OK.
CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.
