NEW YORK (CNN/CBSNewYork) — There could be something more dangerous than piping hot cheese in your Hot Pockets.

Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling certain pepperoni Hot Pockets that may be contaminated with pieces of glass and hard plastic, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

The Class I recall applies to 54-ounce 12 packs of pepperoni Hot Pockets with a best by date of February 2022 and the following lot codes:

0318544624

0319544614

0320544614

0321544614

The establishment number “EST. 7721A” appears inside the USDA mark of inspection on the packaging.

A Class I recall involves a “health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the USDA website.

Approximately 762,615 pounds of the recalled Hot Pockets were shipped to stores across the country.

There were four consumer complaints of extraneous materials inside the Hot Pockets, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

One of the complaints includes a report of a minor oral injury, officials said.

Consumers who purchased the recalled Hot Pockets should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

