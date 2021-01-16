NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspected burglar who was caught on camera climbing through the window of a home on Staten Island.
It happened near Buel and Nugent Avenues around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 3.
Police said the man got into the home through a bedroom window on the ground floor.
Once inside, he allegedly stole a PS4, Nike Air Max sneakers and a hot press machine worth approximately $1,000, according to the NYPD.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
