NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed a cab driver in Brooklyn.
The incident happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the cab driver picked a man up in front of the Sheepshead Bay B/Q subway station and drove him to a location on East 29th Street between Avenue V and Avenue W.
When they arrived at the destination, police say the passenger pulled out a knife and demanded money from the cab driver.
The cab driver got out of the car, but he went back when he saw the passenger move to the driver’s seat.
The passenger then allegedly stabbed the cab driver in the thigh and ran off.
The cab driver was able to drive home and call 911. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
