By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a crisp and blustery finish to the weekend as temperatures on Sunday were in the mid 40s, though strong winds made it feel like the 20s and 30s.
Expect generally clear skies Sunday night with subsiding winds, but it will still be cold with lows in the 20s and 30s.
For Martin Luther King Jr Day on Monday, expect a fairly similar day to what we saw Sunday, with some sun, some clouds, and perhaps a few flurries. Temps will be nearly identical in the mid 40s, but there won’t be as much wind.
Tuesday looks like another tranquil, albeit chilly, day with partly sunny skies and temps in the low 40s.