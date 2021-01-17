By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s a cold and blustery start to the day under partly clear skies, feeling like the teens and 20s. Bundle up!
Overall we expect brighter skies throughout the day, but there will be a gusty chill in the air with temps in the mid 40s.
For Martin Luther King Jr. Day tomorrow, it will be a near repeat of today, but with a chance for some flurries or snow showers in the northern ‘burbs.
Have a great Sunday!
