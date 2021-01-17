CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Grymes Hill, Gun violence, nyc shootings, NYPD, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two gunmen were caught on video shooting up a recording studio on Staten Island.

The deadly incident happened Saturday night on Van Duzer Street in the Grymes Hill section of the borough.

LINKTracking Shootings In New York City

The two men were let in the studio after ringing the bell, police said, adding the suspects fired several shots, hitting 23-year-old Jahade Chancey in the back.

He was rushed to a hospital, but died later of his wounds, police said.

So far, there have been no arrests.

