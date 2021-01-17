NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two gunmen were caught on video shooting up a recording studio on Staten Island.
The deadly incident happened Saturday night on Van Duzer Street in the Grymes Hill section of the borough.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
The two men were let in the studio after ringing the bell, police said, adding the suspects fired several shots, hitting 23-year-old Jahade Chancey in the back.
He was rushed to a hospital, but died later of his wounds, police said.
So far, there have been no arrests.
