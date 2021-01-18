NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 8-year-old boy shot himself in the head Monday inside a Bronx home.

Sources told CBS2 the child may have been playing with a gun that went off.

Police said the boy was in critical but stable condition, and the bullet did not penetrate his skull.

Now, they’re investigating where the gun came from.

Cellphone video showed an ambulance at the Fordham Hill Cooperative Apartments, where the 8-year-old was put inside.

A next door neighbor said he didn’t hear the shot, but the boy’s younger siblings banged on his door frantically.

“They were screaming, crying, yelling, telling me to come next door,” neighbor Eric King said. “The mother is yelling, screaming, panicking a little bit. Understandable — kid got shot… Saw the kid on the floor with his eyes open, not breathing and blood everywhere.”

The boy’s father was not home at the time, but came rushing back, driving his car into the front security gate.

Police are now talking to the parents, trying to figure out whose gun this was and if it was registered.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com, CBSN New York and CBS2 for more on this developing story.