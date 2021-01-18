NORTHPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Is there a silver lining in everything? One Long Island family thinks so.

The victims of a home invasion are responding by giving back, and it has made all the difference, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday.

It was 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in the Conway home. The kids were in the basement, and dad was coming home with treats to celebrate 2021.

Home invaders had just ripped off costly tools, a generator and were in the process of loading expensive bicycles and entering the Conway’s house.

Police said the crooks were frightened off before anyone was hurt.

“Once the robbery happened, I said, ‘That’s it, time to help,'” Lisa Conway said.

The family lives in Northport, an historic maritime village, where just like so many communities right now, there is real need.

The Conway’s message to their children: Make every day Martin Luther King Day and turn adversity into strength.

“Martin Luther King left behind such an amazing legacy, where he helped so many people,” Kate Conway said.

“I lost luxuries. There are so many people who not only don’t have luxuries, they don’t have essential things,” said Aidan Conway.

“We set up a sharing table. So instead of robbing, they can just grab it from there,” Jack Conway said.

Day and night, volunteers have been coming back to drop off essentials.

“They’re really turning a negative situation into something so positive,” one person said.

“I really think this could go on indefinitely,” said another.

“If a lot of people do one small thing, it becomes a great thing,” another person added.

As for the Conway children?

“They are learning a very valuable lesson in service and helping others,” said Lisa Conway.

The spirit of sharing and caring.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan contributed to this report