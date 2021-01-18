NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of trying to rape a woman in the stairwell of a Bronx apartment building is now under arrest.
Fausto Perez, 33, was charged with attempted rape Friday.
Police said he was suspected of attacking a woman on Jan. 8 in the Fordham Manor section.
Perez allegedly approached the 33-year-old victim from behind and started to unzip his pants.
The woman was able to bite his hand, and he fled the scene, police said.
The victim was not physically harmed, but she was taken to the hospital for evaluation.