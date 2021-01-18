BREAKING NEWSU.S. Capitol Briefly Locked Down Because Of Nearby Fire, CBS New Reports
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was hurt when a church went up in flames overnight in Brooklyn.

The fire broke out just after midnight at Tabernacle of God in Jesus Christ on Bedford Avenue in Crown Heights.

Officials said they responded to a fire at the same location Sunday morning.

One person was treated at the scene, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

