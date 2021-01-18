HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — More people are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Connecticut.
Phase 1B of the state’s rollout begins Monday.
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here
- Connecticut book online here
Residents over the age of 75 can start getting vaccinations through health care providers, online or by calling the state hotline.
In the coming weeks, this phase will also include residents between the ages of 65 and 74, as well as residents between the ages of 16 and 64 who have underlying health conditions.
