BREAKING NEWSStaten Island Man Nicolas Moncada Arrested For Role In U.S. Capitol Riot, FBI Says
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Connecticut, Coronavirus, COVID, COVID Vaccine, Health, Local TV, Vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — More people are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in Connecticut.

Phase 1B of the state’s rollout begins Monday.

COVID VACCINE

Residents over the age of 75 can start getting vaccinations through health care providers, online or by calling the state hotline.

In the coming weeks, this phase will also include residents between the ages of 65 and 74, as well as residents between the ages of 16 and 64 who have underlying health conditions.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

CBSNewYork Team