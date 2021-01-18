BREAKING NEWSStaten Island Man Nicolas Moncada Arrested For Role In U.S. Capitol Riot, FBI Says
By CBSNewYork Team
By Matt DeLucia
It’s looking like another fairly quiet week weather wise with no major storms on the horizon. For the MLK holiday today, expect a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the low to mid 40s. Some scattered flurries and sprinkles are possible, but nothing more than that.

Tonight is partly cloudy and cold with lows dropping into the low 30s in NYC and 20s in the suburbs.

It stays dry for tomorrow with temps still slightly above normal in the low 40s. Some colder air then moves in for Wednesday, along with another risk of a few flurries or brief snow shower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s, feeling more like the 20s.

