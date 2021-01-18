NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Unprecedented security is being put in place in Washington, D.C. ahead of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.

Security is also tight in New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio continues to stress there’s no credible threat but the city isn’t taking any chances.

Two-hundred of NY’s Finest are on their way to Washington D.C. We’re proud of these NYPD cops who stepped up and volunteered to help our law enforcement partners secure the inauguration and America’s Capital! pic.twitter.com/JXjIZD5mfL — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) January 18, 2021

Patrol cars and police officers are standing guard outside City Hall, nearly two weeks after the attack on the U.S. Capitol and days before the upcoming inauguration.

“The one thing that really stood out among all things is the police presence,” one person told CBS2’s John Dias.

“It’s kind of sad that it has come to this,” another person added.

De Blasio said adding extra security to sensitive areas across the city is out of an abundance of caution.

“No specific threats direct against New York City. We are absolutely read, if one emerges, to move the resources in place to address it quickly,” he said.

Some retail stores are taking action, too.

Several Starbucks locations in Manhattan closed Sunday in anticipation of protests that never developed. In Times Square, other places had boarded up windows.

“I think it’s a good idea, because of what happened at the Capitol,” Long Island resident Megan Reuch said.

“People, they take advantage of what happens for their own benefit,” said Freddy Espinoza, of Philadelphia.

Extra officers are also staged at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. An NYPD senior official told CBS2, “from now through the inauguration, we will have a robust presence at Trump affiliated locations.”

The NYPD and federal officers maintain around-the-clock security at Trump Tower. After President Donald Trump leaves offing, the NYPD plans to reduce staffing and reopen nearby roads.

