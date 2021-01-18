NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s former transportation chief Polly Trottenberg has been named Deputy Secretary of Transportation by the incoming Biden administration.
THE POINT: DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg On Pedestrian And Bike Safety
Trottenberg stepped down from her job in New York City last month to join Biden’s presidential transition team.
RELATED: NYC Head Of Emergency Management Deanne Criswell Selected To Lead FEMA
In the announcement, the Biden administration highlighted Trottenberg’s role in the Vision Zero program, the 14th Street busway and implementing outdoor dining.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK