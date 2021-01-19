FARMINGTON, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut State Police on Tuesday returned to the property once owned by Fotis Dulos, who was charged in the disappearance and murder of his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.
Investigators were searching in the back of the house on Mountain Spring Road in Farmington.
They appeared to be using ground penetrating radar.
Police say they are following up on leads, but there’s no new information at this time.
RELATED STORY: Lawyers Clash Over GPS Monitoring Of Michelle Troconis, Accused In Presumed Death Of Missing Connecticut Mother Jennifer Dulos
Jennifer Dulos was last seen in May of 2019.
Fotis Dulos, who was charged with her murder, died by suicide in January of 2020.
