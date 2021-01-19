NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman was assaulted and robbed by three people after an argument at a liquor store in Harlem.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Monday on West 128th Street near Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

According to police, two men approached a 31-year-old woman inside a liquor store and got into an argument with her.

When the woman left the store, police say the two men followed her outside and were joined by a third man.

The men then allegedly assaulted the woman, kicking her multiple times. One man allegedly bit the woman on her forehead.

Police say the men took the woman’s iPhone and ran off.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. She suffered a bite mark with broken skin to her face, along with other pain and bruising.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

