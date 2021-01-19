BREAKING NEWSMets Fire GM Jared Porter Over Sexually Explicit Text Messages To Female Reporter
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

We’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds today with a breeze still in place. Temps will be running slightly colder than yesterday with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with the chance of a flurry/snow shower overnight, especially towards daybreak. Temps will fall to around 30 in the city with 20s across our suburbs.

(Credit: CBS2)

Flurries/snow showers will push through tomorrow morning with perhaps a dusting or light coating in some areas. It will be colder and blustery with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Thursday will be partly sunny with just a slight chance of flurries/snow showers. It will remain cold and breezy with wind chills in the 20s/low 30s.

CBSNewYork Team