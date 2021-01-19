We’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds today with a breeze still in place. Temps will be running slightly colder than yesterday with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight with the chance of a flurry/snow shower overnight, especially towards daybreak. Temps will fall to around 30 in the city with 20s across our suburbs.
Flurries/snow showers will push through tomorrow morning with perhaps a dusting or light coating in some areas. It will be colder and blustery with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.
Thursday will be partly sunny with just a slight chance of flurries/snow showers. It will remain cold and breezy with wind chills in the 20s/low 30s.